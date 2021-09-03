Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Nala!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nala is a five-year-old German Shepherd mix who is calm, affectionate, and gentle. She loves to get active, stays calm in new settings, and is looking for a forever home!

Nala is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm