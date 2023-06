WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 9-year-old Naomi visited our studio from the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Naomi is a senior black-and-tan miniature pinscher mix looking for a forever home.

General adoption information for the Humane Society of Wichiat County.

According to Elizabeth Heineken with the Humane Society, Naomi plays very well with other dogs and is a sweet lap dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Naomi or any other pet from the Humane Society, check out their website here.