WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Otis is a 6-month-old miniature schnauzer looking for a home from the Humane Society of Wichita County.

Elizabeth Heineken from the Humane Society brought Otis to our studio on Friday, March 31.

Carney Porter: Look at this cutie right here. This is Otis. He is a puppy from the Humane Society of Wichita County. And joining him now is Elizabeth Heineken. Thank you all so much for being here today. He’s definitely one who likes to explore a lot and hang out with some people.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, he’s still got plenty of puppy energy. He’s only six months old, so some training is probably going to be needed.

Carney Porter: Otis? Otis, come here. He said, Forget you all. I’m not doing that. Come here, buddy. So tell us a little bit about Otis.

Elizabeth Heineken: So, Otis, he is a six-month-old Schnauzer, miniature Schnauzer mix. He was originally in a litter of three, and his two siblings got adopted. And he’s the last one we have left. So we’re looking for a home that’s, you know, well-suited for a puppy and can expect a lot of energy and a lot of happiness from this guy.

Carney Porter: And I know he has that puppy energy and he has a lot of confidence, too, but he might get a little nervous around new people. I mean, that’s kind of been our observation. But he warms up fairly quickly.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, it gives- you give him minute and he’s your best friend. He’ll be sitting in your lap and trying to play with you all the way through. And he loves other dogs, too. He’s done fantastic with all the other puppies that we’ve put him in with.

Carney Porter: Should we kind of be weary, maybe test the waters with little kids? I know they have a ton of energy, too, which might come off a little strong for him.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, we might want to do a meet and greet for real young children in the household, but other than that, I can see him being a great companion for, you know, older children or really any household.

Carney Porter: And what is his favorite thing to do so far? Spending all the time you have with him.

Elizabeth Heineken: He absolutely loves his yard time. When he gets to go out and play with the other puppies. So he has a blast. He’s just roughhousing with them.

Carney Porter: Do you like to go have fun outside? I like to go have fun outside. I don’t have a treat for you, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. He’s a good boy, though. Now, any toys that he might like more than others?

Elizabeth Heineken: He really likes tennis balls and anything that squeaks, he’s on it. And he. He loves squeaking toys.

Carney Porter: You like a squeaker? You like a squeaky toy? Oh, my goodness. Well, is there any other health issues that we might need to be weary of? Anything that people need to be on the lookout for?

Elizabeth Heineken: So he is fully vetted as is appropriate to his age. He’s going to need a few more puppy vaccines. But other than that, he is- he appears to be in pretty good health, and he is fully vetted and ready to go home, so.

Carney Porter: That’s great. Now, I know you probably have a lot of other animals you’re housing, too, right now. Do you know the head count of how many are in- are in-house?

Elizabeth Heineken: I don’t have a current head count, but I know we are pretty full. Our large dogs are not really getting adopted, which is upsetting to see because we have a lot of really, really good dogs that we want to get into homes.

Carney Porter: Absolutely. And you have a lot of puppies, a lot of senior dogs, too. They would all love to go home. Yeah, look, look at the camera. They all want to see your pretty face. Now, for those who are interested in adopting Otis or any of those sweet babies, how can they go about doing so?

Elizabeth Heineken: We are always more than happy to answer questions about Otis or any other dog that we have, or anyone is welcome to come to our facility and visit with us, see if someone catches their eye, and we are happy to answer any questions.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. And how much is that pet adoption fee?

Elizabeth Heineken: The adoption fee for our dogs is $120, and that covers all vetting that they’ve had.

Carney Porter: All right. Gotcha. Well, if you are in the market for a beauty like this sweet guy, make sure you head on down there. They’re open until 6:00 today and that’s going to be the same hours for tomorrow. And then you have until from one until four on Sunday. But don’t wait until then. Go, go get this guy and bring him home to your loving family. They can’t wait. Just can’t wait to be a part of it. Thank you both so much for being here today.