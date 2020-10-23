Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Pancake

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pancake is a 10-year-old dog who is great with other animals and children and looking for her forever home.
Pancake is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with children and would be a great family pet.
Pancake is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.
Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $65.00 for kittens and $75-85 for adult cats
- Dog adoptions – $50-$200 with the typical fee being $150