Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Pippy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pippy is a 5-year-old Dachshund mix looking for a loving home.

She is very friendly and loves playing with other small dogs as long as they are not puppies and eating treats.

She is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:

Spay/Neuter depending on gender

All required vaccinations

Dewormed and heartworm tested

An ID microchip for identification purposes

Cat Adoptions – $75.00

Dog adoptions – $105.00