Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Possum!

Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Possum is a sweet, small senior dog who is ready to find his furr-ever home!

Possum is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm,  Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

  • Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
  • Spay/Neuter depending on gender
  • All required vaccinations
  • Dewormed and heartworm tested
  • An ID microchip for identification purposes
  • Cat Adoptions – $75.00
  • Dog adoptions – $110.00

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News