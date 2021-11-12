Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Possum!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Possum is a sweet, small senior dog who is ready to find his furr-ever home!

Possum is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm