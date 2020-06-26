Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Prissy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Prissy is an 18-month-old chihuahua mix looking for a loving home.

Prissy is a very playful, sweet dog who is good with children and would be a good family pet.

Prissy is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County located at 4360 Old Iowa Park Road in Wichita Falls.

Hours of operation at the Humane Society are Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in adopting Prissy or any other dog at the Humane Society are encouraged to

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving the Humane Society: