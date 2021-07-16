Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Scottie!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Scottie is a senior dog whose owner passed away recently. He is a calm laid back dog that likes to go for walks. He would be great in a home with adults or older children.

Scottie is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm