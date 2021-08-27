Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Sis!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sis is an eight-month-old Dachshund mix who loves laps and is looking for a forever home!
Sis is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
- Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $75.00
- Dog adoptions – $110.00