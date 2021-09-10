Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Snoopy!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Snoopy is a two-year-old Dauchsand mix who is playful, curious, and would be good with families. Maybe he could be the next addition to yours!

Snoopy is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76305

(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm