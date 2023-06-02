WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Stella visited our studio from the Humane Society of Wichita County looking for a home.

Stella is a 10-month-old mixed breed girl who is ready for adoption.

Carney Porter: Sweet girl who wants just all the attention. Her name is Stella. She’s from the Humane Society of Wichita County. And joining her now is Elizabeth Heineken. Thank you both for being here. All right. I’m going to try to turn around. Tell her- tell us a little bit about Stella.

Elizabeth Heineken: So Stella is a ten-month-old just mixed-breed. There’s a little of everything in there, honestly. She’s got like the coloring of a dachshund but the feet of, like, a basset hound. We really don’t know what she is, but she’s a super sweet girl. She really loves just everybody. As you can tell. She runs right up to all, all staff members and is trying to get lovings from them.

Carney Porter: She’s a sweet baby. She’ll- she has been trying to get all, like I said, all of our attention today. Where are you going? She’s been interested at the door. She’s very curious. Oh, where are you going? But she seems to play well with others, including other animals so far, right?

Elizabeth Heineken: Yes. We’ve had a few dogs that she didn’t care much for. So we do suggest a meet and greet with her. But with the dogs that she did like, she did great playing with them and interacting with them.

Carney Porter: Don’t get tangled in the cords, sweet girl. Where you going? Where are you going? Oh, my goodness. So yeah, play tests or playdate tests are probably necessary and would be the best possible case for for her to try it out. And is there any diet restrictions for her?

Elizabeth Heineken: No, nothing like that.

Carney Porter: What are you barking at? She’s mad that our- our news director left. She saw him walk out the door. Where are you going? I haven’t heard her bark yet. That was the first time. Oh, she’s wanting Steve; she wants to know where Steve is. Oh, my goodness. Who are you barking at? It’s ok, it’s ok. She’s cute. Now, people who are wanting to adopt Stella. Oh, goodness. Tell him. Tell him he’s doing great camera work. How can people get a hold of y’all to get to get to her?

Elizabeth Heineken: We’re always more than happy to answer questions about Stella or any other dog we have at our phone number. And then she is currently available for adoption. So anyone can just come into our office and- to interact with her.

Carney Porter: She’s telling Steve, ‘Great camera work. Great camera work, Steve.’ All righty. Well, thank you both so much for being here today. We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back. Say bye-bye.