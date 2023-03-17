WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society brought 1-year-old Sven into our studio to help him find a home on Friday, March 17.

Carney Porter: Well, you could consider yourself very lucky this St. Patrick’s Day if you were the lucky person who gets to adopt Sven here. He’s from the Wichita Falls- or Humane Society of Wichita County. Excuse me. And joining him now is Elizabeth Heineken. Thank you all so much for being here. So tell us a little about this guy. He’s he’s taken a chill right now. He’s been getting all the loves today.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah. So this is Sven, is his name. He is. He’s just a little over a year old. He’s got plenty of puppy still left in him. You can’t really tell right now.

Carney Porter: He got it all out before the show and during the commercials.

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah. Usually, he’s a very active boy, though. We think he’s like a blue-heeler mix. He’s kind of got a mix of everything in there, but his underbite is the absolute cutest.

Carney Porter: Look at him. Steve got his attention. There he is. Look at him. He’s so cute. And his eyes, they’re brown. But, like, they’ll get you. They pop atcha. And he’s, like you said, he seems like he’s super friendly with everyone. Not- he doesn’t meet a stranger.

Elizabeth Heineken: No, he absolutely loves other dogs. And he’s also really good with kittens. He loves the little ones because he can get right up with them and they’re always willing to play with him.

Carney Porter: And he comes off, you know, he’s very playful and has that puppy energy. But it’s a very gentle play. It’s not like I’m going to just like, run all over, you know, My goodness. And how- I know you said we’re great with dogs. Do we know about cats, if we’re a multi-animal household?

Elizabeth Heineken: We haven’t seen him with cats yet, but we do have a program in at the Humane Society where we can let the dogs go around where the cats are and see how they do if he reacts badly. So we can make sure that he’s the perfect fit for whoever comes in to visit him.

Carney Porter: What did you see over there? What were you looking at? You’re so cute. Look at that underbite. Look, you can’t beat that. Oh, look at those teethies. Those are so cute. Now, for anyone who is interested in adopting Sven, how can they do so? Just calling that number on the screen? [(940) 855-4941]

Elizabeth Heineken: Yeah, We are more than happy to answer any questions about Sven or set up a time for- for spin to meet his potential new family or with any other dog. We’re happy to answer any questions.

Carney Porter: Well, go see him. You don’t want to let him stay in the Humane Society. You want him to go home to his forever family. Those are the hours right there if you’re interested. And we’ll have that information over on our website. Thank you all so much for joining us today. We appreciate it.