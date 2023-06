WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tiger is a 2-year-old mixed breed from the Humane Society of Wichita County looking for a home.

Tiger and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption. You can find a list of adoptable pets at the Humane Society here.

If you’re interested in adopting Tiger or any other pet from the Humane Society, find out more here.