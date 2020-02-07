Breaking News
Two sexual assault charges dismissed for Airman of the Year

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Whiskey

Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)

Whiskey is a six-month-old Beagle looking for a loving home.

He is very friendly and loves anyone and treats.

He is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.

4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941

Hours of Operation:
Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm,  Sunday 1 pm-4 pm

Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
Spay/Neuter depending on gender
All required vaccinations
Dewormed and heartworm tested
An ID microchip for identification purposes
Cat Adoptions – $75.00
Dog adoptions – $110.00

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News