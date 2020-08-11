Humane Society of Wilbarger County: Meet Sassy

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Sassy is a 9-week-old female Abyssinian mix who’s very sweet and playful and would be a great addition to any family.

Sassy is great with other animals and children, she’s very adventurous and playful and loves to be pet.

With Clear The Shelters happening for the month of August some pet adoptions fees are completely sponsored.

To adopt Sassy or one of her siblings at the Wilbarger Humane Society you can call (940-552-5373) or fill out an adoption application online or in person at 2801 Sullivan St, Vernon, TX 76384.

The adoption fees for the Humane Society of Wilbarger County are $85 for dogs and puppies and $65 for cats and kittens.

