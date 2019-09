IdeaWF 2019 Awards luncheon will now be a dinner reception.

The dinner reception will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd, with an awards reception and keynote event.

While there is no cost to attend, please RSVP by e-mailing Melissa Boerma at melissa.boerma@msutexas.edu.

The keynote speaker for this event is Mr. Michael Browing, the founder and CEO of Urban Air Adventure Parks.