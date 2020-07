WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Morning Anchor Daniella Hankey sat down with Jennica Lambert of the River Bend Nature Center Tuesday morning to discuss an upcoming event for kids.

The Science Explorers Camp is hosted by River Bend Nature Center and is a chance for kid to get their hands dirty while learning about science.

The camp begins Monday, August 3 and goes until Friday, August 7, from 8:30 a.m. until noon each day.

Cost is $100 per person, or $90 for members of River Bend Nature Center.