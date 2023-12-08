WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Coming for one night only, get ready to rock on as an Iron Maiden cover band takes the stage.

The Iron Maidens, an all-female Iron Maiden tribute band from Los Angeles, will perform at Club Sip on Scott Avenue on December 15, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Plus, look forward to great giveaways throughout the night of the performance, according to Robert Rodriguez with Club Sip.

From a one-year Crunch Fitness membership to a free stay in the Delta Hotel, participants will have multiple chances to win big.

Tickets are on sale now online, and the box office will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the show. General admission tickets are $30, and for front-row experience, check out the club’s VIP packages, starting at $100.

To learn more about the Iron Maidens’ upcoming Club Sip performance, visit the club’s Facebook page.