Joe Tom White to be inducted into the P3 Good Guy Club

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — At the end of the month of July 2021, a former host of the Texoma Country Morning Show, the late Joe Tom White, will be inducted into the P3 Good Guy Club.

White was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2015 and was an active member with the Texas Oklahoma Fair and the North Texas Field and Stream.

The P3 Good Guy Club induction will take place Saturday, July 31 at the Pioneer 3 restaurant, located on Sheppard Access Road and Old Iowa Park Road at 8 a.m.

In the words of Joe Tom White, “Don’t ya dare miss it!”