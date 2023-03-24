FREDERICK, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Johnny D. Memorial Grub Run is back for its 4th year to benefit the Tillman County Food Bank.

The Grub Run will be held Saturday, March 25, at the Tillman County Food Bank starting at 8:30 a.m.

Carney Porter: The Annual Johnny D. Memorial Grub Run is less than two weeks away. Less than a few days away. It’s tomorrow. What am I? What am I saying? The time goes by fast. But here to tell us all about this year’s festivities is Shelby and Hanna.

Thank you ladies so much for joining us today. All right. So it’s coming up tomorrow. We’re getting ready. We have all the things going. Tell us about the grub run for those who may not be aware.

Shelby Morton: So the grub run supports the Tillman County Food Bank. And we are the fourth largest county in Oklahoma. And we have about 7000 population in our county and we have 15% rate of food insecure. And last year our food banks served 132,805 meals. It’s crazy.

So we started this in honor of my dad, who was a big supporter of the food bank, and just a way for us to give back and help them out. And this is the time of year giving tends to slump a little because coming off the holidays, of course, and this is his birthday month, so that’s why we’ve chosen March.

Carney Porter: It’s a good time to do it, then. Perfect.

Shelby Morton: We’ve got some big goals this year, and we’re looking for 100 participants and that’s bikes, cars. If it’s street legal, come join us. And it is friendly to all of those vehicles. And we would like to raise enough for five- or 50,000 meals this year.

Carney Porter: I know that they would really appreciate it over- over there, and now and I know you have this info for those who attend. We have some door prizes going on.

Hannah Morton: We have tons this year, all of them are valued over $100. Our big ones are from Red River Harley-Davidson. They’re donating a bar stool. And then for the ladies, we do have something. We have a hair care kit that’s valued at $250. We have a half a beef with a freezer. Those tickets are $10 for one ticket or three for $20. So and then we have tons of others that you have to come and see.

Carney Porter: And you got to be there to get all the perks. And like we said, it’s coming in, coming up tomorrow. How can people get involved if they’re wanting to participate with their cars and their vehicles?

Shelby Morton: Just show up at the food bank. We start registration at 8:30. We will roll out at 9:45 and $20 for a driver and $5 passenger.

Carney Porter: Perfect. Thank you ladies so much for being here.