The journey to Bethlehem consists of a live nativity set where we will have the story of the biblical Christmas been re-told by kids and adults. T

here will be live animals, actors, live music, and some treats for visitors.

Date: December 6 and 7

Time: 6 – 8:30 pm

Cost: Free admission

Hosted by: Three angels seventh-day adventist church

Place: 5820 southwest pkwy, wichita falls, tx 76308.