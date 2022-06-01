ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City has a lot of events to look forward to in the month of June!

Below are a list of some of the events set to take place this month:

June 4: The Legend of Big Bend at Royal Theater, more information at www.royaltheater.org.

June 11: Tony Rehagen at Royal Theater, more information at www.archer-city-writers-workshop.com.

June 16: Ranch Rodeo Concert, more information can be found at theacmac.org.

June 18: UPRA Rodeo and lunch prior, more information at www.theacmac.org.

For more information about the events, you head to the websites listed above