ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City has a lot of events to look forward to in the month of June!
Below are a list of some of the events set to take place this month:
June 4: The Legend of Big Bend at Royal Theater, more information at www.royaltheater.org.
June 11: Tony Rehagen at Royal Theater, more information at www.archer-city-writers-workshop.com.
June 16: Ranch Rodeo Concert, more information can be found at theacmac.org.
June 18: UPRA Rodeo and lunch prior, more information at www.theacmac.org.
For more information about the events, you head to the websites listed above