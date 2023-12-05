CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After being rescued from a bad situation a couple of years ago, Junior is ready to leave his sad past behind and make new memories.

Junior from the Clay County Animal Shelter is an affectionate Labrador Retriever mix who’s about three years old. And, in the spirit of getting a loving, fresh start, he just celebrated his birthday on August 28.

While the large scar on his hip serves as a reminder of his past life, you’d never guess Junior faced his fair share of tragedy; he’s as happy as can be, especially when gnawing on a Milkbone.

Because his trust was shaken by humans at just six months old, Junior is a bit skittish, a pet tech from Clay County Animal Shelter said. Unfortunately, the pup has been a resident at the shelter since that initial rescue.

However, he loves to run around with both humans and fellow pups, while making friends in the process.

“He’s been skittish toward people. Maybe that throws people off, I don’t know,” the technician said. “But, he is a good boy. Once he gets to know you, he’s very sweet and affectionate. He just loves attention.”

Though he is social around his pals, she recommended slowly introducing other dogs to Junior to ensure everyone’s comfort.

Thankfully, the Clay County Animal Shelter is currently seeing higher adoption rates. Junior, on the other hand, wants to know where all his friends are going without him!

To learn how you can adopt Junior or any of his friends at the shelter, visit the Clay County Animal Shelter’s website or call (940) 538-6757.