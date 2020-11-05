Junior League of Wichita Falls 2020 Christmas Magic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League Of Wichita Falls has made some adjustments to Christmas Magic and will not be holding the event at the MPEC due to COVID-19 and will be focusing on its More Magic Shopping Cards.

Beginning on November 5 and continuing through November 25, 2020, More Magic Cards can be purchased $20. The More Magic Cards give discounts to various locations throughout the community at over 50 local businesses.

On Saturday November 7, 2020, the drive-thru Nothing Bundt Cake Sale will take place at the Junior League Center from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The first Christmas Magic Santa Run 5k will take place on November 14, 2020, beginning at the Farmers Market downtown.

