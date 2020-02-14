Junior League of Wichita Falls prepares for annual food bank challenge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League of Wichita Falls needs your help fighting against hunger by stocking up the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

The fourth-annual Food Fight is a one-day event where the league, competes with other Junior Leagues from Texas and Oklahoma, to see who can raise the most food for their respective food bank through a Food Bank Challenge.

Since the inaugural Food Fight, the Junior League of Wichita Falls has raised over 28,000 pounds of food. Last year, the organization raised just over 8,000 lbs. Ten thousand pounds is the goal this year.

Food Fight 2020 is scheduled for March 7 at United Market Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jordan Craft BBQ food truck will be on-site for lunch options.

Before the event, you can drop off food at TBD donations sites from February 24 to March 6. Once the donation sites are determined, KFDX/KJTL will provide that information.

If you or your organization would like to be a collection site and help in our “Food Fight” to combat hunger, sign up by clicking here or contact Kristan Neeb & Becky Hernandez, at foodfight@jlwf.org.