Junior League of Wichita Falls starts new Pink Pantry program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League of Wichita Falls is beginning its 2020-2021 pilot program, the Pink Pantry, to provide discreet bags with hygiene supplies to nurses and counselors for distribution.

One in four young women in the state of Texas is likely to miss a class because she doesn’t have the feminine hygiene products she might need. To ensure girls have an equal opportunity to learn the JLWF is providing discreet makeup bags with hygiene supplies to school nurses and counselors to have when it may be needed.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls is raising funds for the Pink Pantry on September 10, 2020, through Texoma Gives. To donate online you can visit the Texoma Gives website. A $10 donation provides two bags for young women in the community.