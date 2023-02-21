WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League of Wichita Falls is hosting their annual Food Fight Saturday, March 4.

Anndrea Harris from the league joined our noon show on February 21 to talk about the upcoming event.

Carney Porter: Today we have with us Anndrea Harris from the Junior League of Wichita Falls to tell us all about the upcoming food fight that’s happening soon. Thank you so much for joining us.

Anndrea Harris: Thank you for having me.

Carney Porter: So tell us a little about what the food fight is for those who may not be aware.

Anndrea Harris: Okay. So the Junior League of Wichita Falls has been doing Food Fight. This is the eighth year. And so typically what happens is we get with other junior leagues across Texas and Oklahoma and kind of do a competition to see who can raise the most money for their local area food bank. And so it’s coming up here on March the fourth. So we’re really excited about the opportunity, especially to be able to partner with another local nonprofit.

Carney Porter: That is great. Now, what are some of the food items that are going to be appropriate or approved to donate?

Anndrea Harris: So typically, people do like canned foods, like vegetables, whole grain, any type of pasta. Last year, we had quite a bit of bottled water.

Carney Porter: Oh, that’s nice. Yeah.

Anndrea Harris: Anything that doesn’t go bad fast is always good. Cereal, different things like that.

Carney Porter: You don’t think about – sometimes it’s weird. You don’t think about water, you think about all the food items. So that would be good. Like gallon bottle or gallons or bottled water. That would be a good addition, too. Yeah.

Anndrea Harris: I mean, in years past, we’ve had like pallets of like bottles of water that people have donated.

Carney Porter: Summer’s coming up spring and summer. Those – warmer weathers are coming, they want that hydration.

Anndrea Harris: And it’s easy to just grab whenever you’re shopping.

Carney Porter: Exactly. That’s great. And now how do you calculate the comp for the competition? Like, you know, when you’re going against all the ones in Texas, how do you figure those numbers out?

Anndrea Harris: So we do it by pounds. Okay. Well, whenever they come to the event, we have a huge scale and people would put their items on the scale and then you’ll be able to see right then and there how many pounds you have. And so even some of the local businesses and we have some schools that participate, they get really competitive and they’ll sit and wait just so they can see if they raised the most.

Carney Porter: I don’t blame them at all. I would be too. And it’s happening. It’s from March 4th. That’s on the Saturday. It’s happening from like eight until 2:00 in the afternoon at Market Street. All right.

Anndrea Harris: You can just drive up and we can pull out your car or and we also have 100 different businesses locally that are drop off locations as well.

Perfect. We'll have all that information on our website if you're interested in being a part. Thank you so much for joining you.