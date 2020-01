DATE: 01/18/20

Karnevale is a fun-filled evening with an annual theme. Through ticket sales and sponsorship, we raise funds for our Children’s Education Department. The funds generated by Karnevale support:

Camps

Studio Saturday

Classes

Field Trips both on and off location

Virtual Tours

Region 9 Distance Learning

“Camp on the Go” for regional non-profits



PLACE: The Forum 2120 Speedway

TIME: 6:30 PM

COST: $65

PHONE: 940-867-0712