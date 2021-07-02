Kell House 3rd of July Celebration and Most Patriotic Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Holly is a Great Pyrenees, and though she may be a little shy, she’s very friendly, a great potential family dog, and she gets along well with other pups!
Holly is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County.
4360 Old Iowa Park Rd
Wichita Falls, TX 76305
(940) 855-4941
Hours of Operation — Monday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm, Sunday 1 pm-4 pm
- Every animal will have the following prior to leaving their facility:
- Spay/Neuter depending on gender
- All required vaccinations
- Dewormed and heartworm tested
- An ID microchip for identification purposes
- Cat Adoptions – $75.00
- Dog adoptions – $110.00