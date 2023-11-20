WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Join Santa’s elves on a tour through the Claus’ Texas home at the Kell House Museum’s annual Santa House.

Starting Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Santa House will return for its 43rd year, promising a festive wonderland of Christmas crafts and cookies galore. The Wichita Falls Classic will run at various times until Friday, December 8.

From visits with Kris Kringle himself to cooking with Mrs. Claus, kids of all ages and families are welcome to stop by the specialized tours at just $5 per person and free for those under two years.

Plus, participants will get to create special keepsake ornaments in the elves’ workshop, something Kell House’s executive director, Delores Culley, said is her favorite part.

“I think it’s just something the kids really remember,” Culley said. “If you talk to any parent, including myself, I have a tree that still has [these] ornaments, and my kids are grown. People come from Dallas that came as children to bring their grandchildren.”

Stop by Santa House for endless Christmas cheer at the Kell House at 900 Bluff Street every weekday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Please note that families are encouraged to attend the weekend tours as weekday tours are typically booked up with school tours, Culley said.

Head to the Kell House Heritage Center’s website for more information.