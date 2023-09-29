WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You won’t want to be late, late, late for this very important date: The Kell House is hosting Tea in the Kell House Gardens next week, and you’re invited.

Kids of all ages are invited to attend this free tea party in their most outlandish outfits as they participate in an interactive retelling of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’s famous Tea Party scene and live a day in the life of the Victorians.

The Mad Hatter Tea Party will be on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Kell House Gardens at 900 Bluff Street with two showings: one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m.

After registering online, attendees can look forward to tasty treats and punch as they learn how to play Victorian lawn games such as croquet.

Enjoy a morning the way the Kell children might have over 110 years ago with this exciting free event. Registration for all children is required, and parents are encouraged to attend with their kids.

To learn more about the event, visit the Kell House Heritage Center’s Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to (940) 723-2712 or kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.