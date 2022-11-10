WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A New Orleans-style jazz concert and dinner at the Kemp Center for the Arts is coming up to support the Wichita Falls Symphony League.

Scott Whitfield and the Jazz Cats will start performing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 19.

Patrons will also get to enjoy a prime rib dinner prepared by Progress and Provisions of Wichita Falls.

Whitfield grew up in Wichita Falls and is now a member of the American Banjo Musicians Hall of Fame. His bands and ensembles have performed around the world.

“This performance is part of a series of concerts the Symphony League will sponsor to bring some of our home-grown talent back to Wichita Falls to support the arts and arts education here,” WFSL member Katherine Smith said.

The Symphony League makes donations to the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra, awards scholarships to Wichita Falls students to pursue education in performing arts and sponsors the Applause performance group for high school students and the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony.

To make reservations for the dinner and concert, please drop off a check at Smith’s Gardentown on Seymour Highway or at the Kemp Center for the Arts downtown.

Tickets are $85 per person or $160 per couple. Reservations are needed by Tuesday, November 15.