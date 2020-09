WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With flu season right around the corner, we here at KFDX and KJTL have teamed up with United Regional for a Senior Focus drive-thru flu shot clinic.

Make sure to mark your calendar as the clinic will take place on September 29, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Evangel Temple parking lot located on Barnett Road.

The first 400 people will receive a free flu shot.