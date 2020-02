KICKER MONSTER TRUCK SHOW IS COMING TO WICHITA FALLS AT THE MPEC!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST 7:30 PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND 7:30 PM

THIS ADRENALINE-CHARGED FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT PROVIDING JAW-DROPPING DISPLAYS AND GRAVITY-DEFYING FEATS THAT PROMISES TO ALWAYS LEAVE FANS ENTERTAINED. KICKER MONSTER TRUCK EVENTS FEATURE SOME OF THE MOST RECOGNIZABLE TRUCKS NAMES IN THE WORLD! FEATURING: MONSTER PATROL, RHINO, BEARFOOT AND MORE!

OUR “TOP SHELF” DRIVERS PUSH THESE PERFECTLY ENGINEERED TRUCKS TO THEIR LIMITS IN FREESTYLE, WHEELIE AND RACING COMPETITIONS THAT WILL PUT FAMILIES ON THE EDGE OF THEIR SEATS AND LEAVE THEM CRAVING MORE OF THIS UNEXPECTED, UNSCRIPTED AND UNFORGETTABLE EVENT! COME EARLY AND TAKE A RIDE ON A REAL MONSTER TRUCK.

PLUS YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS A FREESTYLE MOTOCROSS SHOW STRAIGHT OUT OF THE X-GAMES AND THE INCREDIBLE ACTION OF THE TOUGH TRUCK RACING!