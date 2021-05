WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids College 2021 at Vernon College will be offering face-to-face learning options as well as specific offerings online with to-go boxes for those still not ready to take on the social aspect.

Register now, because spots are limited.

Register by calling (940) 696-8752, ext. 3213, or by visiting their website.

The full class offerings for Kids College 2021 can be found below: