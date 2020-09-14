Kiwanis Club enters national playground competition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls has entered the National Legacy of Play playground competition sponsored by Kiwanis International and Lanscape Structures for $25,000 worth of playground equipment.

Advancement to the finals is determined by popular vote; the ten playgrounds getting the most votes will advance to the finals. The Kiwanis Club will be building an inclusive playground for children age 2-5 at the city-owned University Kiwanis Park on Southwest Parkway.

The new playground will be adjacent to the existing 5-12 playground. The total cost of the project is $210,000; the club has saved $100,000. Winning this contest will help tremendously. It will be the only playground in the Wichita Falls Parks System dedicated to 2-5-year-old children.

The competition begins on September 14 beginning at noon and ends on September 27. To vote you can visit the Kiwanis Club website and vote with one vote per day. You may vote daily from each email address you have and the votes must be confirmed via return email.