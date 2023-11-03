WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Eleven-month-old Ladybug is quite the social butterfly, and she’s seeking a home that can give her all the love.

Ladybug is a beautiful mini Australian Sheppard from the Humane Society of Wichita County, and she absolutely adores attention.

While pet technician Elizabeth Heineken said Ladybug enjoys meeting new human friends, she would do best in a single-pet household as she can get a bit jealous of other furry friends.

Ladybug doesn’t know any tricks yet, other than the occasional fetch, but Heineken said she seems incredibly intelligent and would likely pick up on new training quickly.

As she’s a very playful dog, Ladybug would thrive in an active household, Heineken said. She’s spayed and ready to go, though, and she cannot wait to meet you.

To learn more about Ladybug or any of the Humane Society of Wichita County’s adoptable pets, visit their website or stop by Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.