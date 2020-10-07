LarsonFest 2020 set to kick-off

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In a time of financial strife for local nonprofit, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Larsonfest organizers are preparing for the third annual Larsonfest, a two-day music festival that acts as a fundraising event for CASA, set for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

LarsonFest celebrates the life of Donald Larson, a huge supporter of CASA and a man well-known in the local music scene, but this year the event will also celebrate the 100th birthday of one of Wichita Falls’ most iconic buildings.

LarsonFest will be held in the lobby of Big Blue, with a VIP area in the old vault.

15 bands will be playing over the course of the festival. Tickets are $10/each at the door or $50 for V.I.P. Children under the age of 18-years-old will get in for free.