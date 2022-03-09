WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking to teach your child the value of the dollar while helping build their entrepreneurial skill, then Lemonade Day is the program for you!

Leah Bishop and and Lauren McKechnie spoke with Carney Porter to bring awareness to the community about this great program available to kiddos in Wichita Falls.

The kick-off celebration will be on March 10 at the MSU Sikes Lake Center. Kids will be given the guidance and be able to set up a lemonade stand in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas beginning on April 23.

For more information on how you can get involved, head on over to the Lemonade Day Facebook page.