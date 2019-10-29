Lipsync battle fundraiser benefiting Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine

Mark your calendars because the battle is on!

On Saturday November 2, we’re hosting our first-ever lipsync battle to benefit Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine in Wichita falls! We’re partnering with some incredible local businesses to make this an unforgettable fundraiser.

We invite you to join us, whether you take to the stage or cheer on our competitors from the audience.

Our esteemed panel of judges, made up of local celebrities (including KFDX’s own Melanie Townsend), will dole out points to competitors.

At the end of the night, 4 teams/individuals will be awarded.

One will receive the best overall trophy, while one team will win the hustler’s trophy- for raising the most money overall.

There are also trophies for best choreography & the best costume.

The cost of registration is $25 per person up to $100 per team.

This event is free for all to attend! The street will be blocked off & the competitors will entertain on a stage set up directly on Indiana street.

Lawn chairs are welcome.

Bring money to vote on your favorite team, grab a taco from Gypsy Kit inside or one of the many beers at Wichita Falls brewing company!

Kids are welcome so bring the whole family!

Every dollar raised will help us make Night to Shine 2020 a truly unforgettable experience for our honored guests. Registration is open, get ready to battle Wichita Falls!

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Place: Wichita Falls Brewing Company

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

More info can be found here.