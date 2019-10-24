‘Lite the Nite!’ Fall Festival at Heritage Church

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:
  • Lite the Night!
  • Thursday, October 31
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 2216 Southwest Parkway, next to El Tapatio, accross from Blue Cross Blue Shield

Heritage church is hosting its 13th community fall festival event, “lite the nite!”, on Thursday, October 31.

Their location on Southwest Parkway makes them an excellent place to host this safe, family-friendly community event. They regularly have 600 to 800 people attend this event!

Their goal is to have a fun, safe environment where children and their families can enjoy a free evening of games, entertainment and door prizes. The events for the evening include giant inflatables, carnival games, popcorn and cotton candy, and our course, lots of candy.

Lite the nite! Runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31.

Join them for one of the city’s biggest indoor Halloween parties. As always, lite the nite is a free event to anyone and everyone who comes! All ages are welcome so come, rain or shine!

For more information about the event or to help sponsor lite the nite! Please contact Heritage Church at 767-5333.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Birthdays 10-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-24-19"

Time To Go: Defendant Runs From Court As Jury Deliberates His Fate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time To Go: Defendant Runs From Court As Jury Deliberates His Fate"

Crash on cam Phoenix

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash on cam Phoenix"

DNA Databases Help Solve 35-Year-Old Cold Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Databases Help Solve 35-Year-Old Cold Case"

Thunderbird air show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbird air show"

Breast cancer symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer symptoms"

Texas Rangers inquiry into Bowie customer service center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Rangers inquiry into Bowie customer service center"

Holley Hoedown barn dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holley Hoedown barn dance"

aggravated robbery- jessica dean and dustin buck clem

Thumbnail for the video titled "aggravated robbery- jessica dean and dustin buck clem"

Woman cuts boyfriend with box cutter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman cuts boyfriend with box cutter"

What the Tech: Smartphones and the flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Smartphones and the flu"

Candidates prepare for Bowie mayor race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates prepare for Bowie mayor race"