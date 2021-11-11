Local artists set to face off in The Art Battle this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Watch the paint fly before your eyes and the creative process unfold during 3 fast-paced rounds and help vote to determine the winner!

The Art Battle, hosted by the Wichita Falls Art Association, will take place on November 13th, 2021, at The Forum located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the painting starts at 7:00 p.m. This is a 16+ event.

All artwork created will also be available via silent auction.

Tickets are $20 for General Admission and $15 for Early Bird.

For information about reserved or ringside tables contact Bob Barrow at 940-636-9299.

