WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local business owner Ripley Tate is promoting his book “The Heist,” which came out over the summer.

Tate is the owner of Web Fire Communications, a business dedicated to helping customers with technology.

“The Heist” is the story of a businessman who returns from a family vacation, only to learn that his business bank account has been compromised.

The names and businesses in the story are all fictitious, but Tate said it is pulled from an actual cyberattack that happened in Wichita Falls.

The book is available for purchase through Amazon. Web Fire Communications is also offering a free download of the book through their website, as well.