WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local celebrities from across Wichita Falls are gearing up to compete in this year’s Falls Feud.

According to Wichita Adult Literacy Council member Carla Arinder, teams from all over town will go head to head in trivia questions to benefit the Literacy Council on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While she said she’s looking forward to friendly competition with Wichitan celebs, Arinder is most eager to raise funds to continue providing free services at the Literacy Council.

It will be an eventful night: KFDX and Texoma’s Fox will face off with 92.9 NIN and 102.3 The Bull, and the Arts Council will fight for first with Big Brothers Big Sisters in a friendly round of Family Feud-style trivia.

For $45 per ticket, you can join Arinder in witnessing the feud firsthand. According to a Facebook post by the Wichita Adult Literacy Council, the doors will open at 6 p.m., and games will begin at 7 p.m.

To learn more about the services provided free of cost by the Literacy Council, visit their website.