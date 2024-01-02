CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of Clay County Animal Shelter’s longest-term residents, Madea, is seeking a comfortable home for the next several years of her life.

A Labrador Retriever mix, Madea is a six-year-old gal who’s resided at the Shelter for a total of five years.

While she’s been waiting five years too long and craves a change in pace, pet technicians said, this sweet pup is hoping to be adopted by her next birthday, July 13, 2024.

Initially very timid, Madea will quickly open up in a cozy environment, especially when she’s surrounded by her pals. She gets along swimmingly with other dogs and older children, and she loves to let loose and run around in comfortable environments.

Due to her extended stay at the Clay County Animal Shelter, Madea’s future owners will likely need to socialize her a little more. However, pet technicians assured, she is a very sweet gal who just wants a forever home.

To learn more about how you can surprise Madea with a loving family before her birthday, visit the Clay County Animal Shelter’s website or call them at (940) 538-6757.