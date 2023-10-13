WICHITA CO (KFDX/KJTL) — Amelia, or Millie for short, is the best pal you never knew you had.

Millie, a three-year-old Pit Bull mix, has been at the Humane Society of Wichita County for five months now, and amid a recent influx of rescue animals housed at the shelter, she is looking to finally find her fur-ever family and friends.

“We’re surprised — we’ve had Amelia for five months now, and that kind of shocked all of us because she is such a sweet dog,” Elizabeth Heineken, a pet technician with the Humane Society, said. “She takes a little time to warm up to people, but once she gets to know someone, she is your absolute best friend.”

While Millie is a bit timid, she still eagerly approaches potential buddies every time she meets someone new.

“She’s so sweet. She’ll just crawl right in your lap if you sit on the ground with her,” Heineken continued.

Not only that, Millie is an intelligent girl. She responds to basic commands like ‘sit,’ and Heineken said that Millie seems to pick up new information very quickly.

If you’re interested in learning more about Millie or any of the other adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website.

To visit Millie, call the shelter at (940) 855-4941, and they will arrange a meeting time.