Mad Hatter: Tea party at Kell House

The Mad Hatter is hosting a Tea in the Kell House Gardens!

Wear your wildest clothes and join in the fun of an interactive show and tea party as the ACTors Creating Together performs the Tea Party scene from the classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

Learn about Victorian tea customs while snacking on punch and cake, and discover historic lawn games such as croquet. Enjoy a morning the way the Kell children might have over 100 years ago!

Geared toward children aged 4 to 11, the Mad Hatter Tea Party will be held in the beautiful Kell House Gardens.

The program will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th.

Parents are asked to attend with their children.

The program is free for all, however, space is limited so please call ahead for reservations. 940.723.2712

