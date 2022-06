WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Looking ahead to next weekend, the Oil Bowl is set to begin in Iowa Park being the longest All-Star football game in the United States!

Kick off is set to happen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the Iowa Park Football Field!

Tickets are $20 per person for everyone attending the game over 6 years of age.