Meals On Wheels in need of volunteer drivers

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels program is in need of approximately 40 more drivers to help cover the Monday through Friday routes that begin October 5, 2020.

Meals on Wheels deliveries take place between 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and are picked up through the drive-thru for the safety of volunteers and staff, and each route takes less than an hour to complete.

To volunteer, you can email The Kitchen at VolunteerCoordinator@TheKitchenWF.org or apply on The Kitchen’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News