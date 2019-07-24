WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels is inviting kids of all ages to participate in their first Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champions Day.

It’s set for Wednesday, August 7, at 10 a.m.

It’s an opportunity for children to experience the joy of volunteerism and be a champion by helping to feed seniors, disabled, and homebound within our community.

Applications can be found here by clicking on the Kid’s Caring Day icon on the Homepage or you can stop by THE Kitchen, 1000 Burnett and fill out a paper form.

Deadline to sign up for the Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champions Day is Friday, August 2, at 9 p.m.

Requirements to participate: An adult over the age of 18 is required to participate with the children. An application must be filled out listing all children who wish to deliver together, as well as the adult participant.

If you have any further questions about the event, please contact Jackie Hamm at (940)322-6232 or email at jhamm@thekitchenwf.org.